31 heat stroke cases reported in Maharashtra; woman dies in Ahilyanagar

With Maharashtra experiencing an intense heatwave over the past two to three days, the state has reported 31 confirmed heatstroke cases between March 1 and April 19, along with one suspected death, raising concerns about heat-related illnesses. Vidarbha and parts of central Maharashtra recorded significantly higher maximum temperatures.

Patna, India - June 17, 2019:Commuters protected themselves from scorching sun light covered their bodies with cloths . More than 100 peoples died in different part of Bihar due to heat stork blistering heat wave conditions in the state in Patna, India, on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times) (Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)

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On Monday, April 20, Amravati recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature at 43.4°C, followed by Akola at 43.2°C. At least 15 weather stations across Maharashtra reported maximum temperatures in the range of 40°C to 42°C, indicating widespread heat conditions. In Pune, the maximum temperature on Monday stood at 39.7°C.

The suspected fatality was reported last week from the Ahilyanagar district. The deceased, Harshada Chaudhary (45), a farmer from Malwadi in Dhavalpuri village of Parner taluka, was working in her field in the afternoon, cutting fodder under intense heat, when she collapsed.

Her husband rushed her to the rural hospital in Dhavalpuri, where she was declared dead on arrival. The body was later sent to the district hospital for examination. Officials said post-mortem findings suggest heatstroke as the cause of death.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of State health services, said the death is still classified as suspected. “There is a committee that evaluates the cause of deaths, after which it is considered whether the fatality is due to heatstroke or other underlying conditions. We have asked the district hospital to share the documents with us,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of State health services, said the death is still classified as suspected. “There is a committee that evaluates the cause of deaths, after which it is considered whether the fatality is due to heatstroke or other underlying conditions. We have asked the district hospital to share the documents with us,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to department data, Akola has reported seven cases, the highest in the state, followed by Nandurbar (5), Ratnagiri (4), Gadchiroli (2), Jalna (2), Palghar (2), Raigad (2), and Satara (2). One case each has been reported from Gondia, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune and Thane districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to department data, Akola has reported seven cases, the highest in the state, followed by Nandurbar (5), Ratnagiri (4), Gadchiroli (2), Jalna (2), Palghar (2), Raigad (2), and Satara (2). One case each has been reported from Gondia, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune and Thane districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Health Department has directed local bodies to ensure hospitals are equipped to handle heat-related illnesses, including adequate stocks of medicines, fluids, ORS, ice packs, and uninterrupted water and power supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Health Department has directed local bodies to ensure hospitals are equipped to handle heat-related illnesses, including adequate stocks of medicines, fluids, ORS, ice packs, and uninterrupted water and power supply. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are closely monitoring the situation. People are advised to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take necessary precautions,” Dr Sangale said.

Officials said vulnerable groups include young children, the elderly, pregnant women, new mothers, outdoor workers such as farmers, construction and street workers, and individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or kidney issues, who should take extra precautions.

Light rain expected

Commenting on the prevailing weather and the outlook for the coming days, S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said the state has been experiencing hot and humid conditions over the past four to five days. However, due to multiple weather systems active over Maharashtra and adjoining regions, light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely, for which alerts have been issued.

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He added that maximum temperatures across stations have dipped slightly by 1–2°C in the past 24 hours, and Pune is expected to witness partly cloudy skies over the next two to three days, with a marginal drop in temperatures.

-With inputs from Gayatri Vajpeyee

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