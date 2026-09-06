31 mandals hold DJ-free Dahi Handi at Lal Mahal

Amid the ongoing debate over the use of DJs and high-decibel loudspeakers during festivals, 31 prominent Ganesh and Dahi Handi mandals came together for a traditional Dahi Handi celebration at the historic Lal Mahal Chowk on Saturday.

The programme began with a performance by the Prabhat Band, followed by a ceremonial salutation by 21 Govinda troupes. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

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The joint celebration, led by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal Utsav chief Punit Balan, brought together several prominent public Ganesh mandals from central Pune. Instead of DJs and high-powered sound systems, the event featured traditional instruments such as dhol-tasha and halgi, along with Mardani sports and cultural performances.

“Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav are deeply rooted in Maharashtra’s culture and traditions and can be celebrated with equal enthusiasm through traditional instruments, dhol-tasha, halgi, Mardani sports and cultural programmes instead of high-volume DJs,” Balan said.

He said the DJ-free Dahi Handi initiative was started last year and mandals had again been urged to adopt traditional forms of celebration this year.

The programme began with a performance by the Prabhat Band, followed by a ceremonial salutation by 21 Govinda troupes. Traditional music groups and cultural performers subsequently entertained the gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebrations concluded with Shivtej Pathak breaking the Dahi Handi after forming a seven-tier human pyramid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebrations concluded with Shivtej Pathak breaking the Dahi Handi after forming a seven-tier human pyramid. {{/usCountry}}

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Balan said around 200 Ganesh mandals pledged to use traditional musical instruments instead of DJ systems during the festivities.

The 31 mandals participating in Saturday’s celebration included Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust, Shrimant Peshwe Ganesh Mandir, Shri Tambdi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Shri Tulshibaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust, among others.

The organisers said the initiative, which was launched two years ago and adopted the DJ-free format last year, aims to encourage festival organisers and citizens to celebrate with traditional music and cultural practices while avoiding excessive noise.

The event comes amid a wider debate over DJs and high-decibel loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government was working towards building a consensus on restricting high-decibel DJ systems during festivals and urged people to return to traditional forms of celebration.

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Referring to the debate in Pune, Fadnavis said the city could show the rest of Maharashtra how festivals could be celebrated in keeping with tradition.

The traditional celebration at Lal Mahal contrasted with scenes in several suburban parts of the city, where Dahi Handi festivities continued with louder music and high-volume sound systems.

Areas, including Warje, Sinhagad Road, Dattawadi and Narhe, witnessed celebrations where loud music was played at several locations. Police presence and enforcement also appeared limited at some spots where high-volume music was being used.