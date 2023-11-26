312 fatalities on Pune roads between 11pm-1am in 11 months: Survey

The Pune traffic police during a survey on accidents leading to deaths have found that maximum fatalities on the city roads took place between 11pm to 1am.

The police survey has pointed out factors like reconstruction, resurfacing and widening of narrow roads, non-functional traffic signals during the night and a lesser number of vehicles on the road lead to factors like intense road speeding at night time drivers leading to fatal accidents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the survey ‘Road crash data’, as many as 293 accidents leading to 312 deaths were reported between January 1 and November 24 this year.

The police survey has pointed out factors like reconstruction, resurfacing and widening of narrow roads, non-functional traffic signals during the night and a lesser number of vehicles on the road lead to factors like intense road speeding at night time drivers leading to fatal accidents.

The city police commissionerate recorded a total of 1,090 accidents during the said period, as per the data.

Retesh Kumaarr, Pune police commissioner, said that during the past few years, vehicle speed has multiplied on the city roads leading to fatal accidents and subsequent deaths.

“Accidental deaths cause emotional trauma to the families of the victim and result in financial loss to them. We are taking significant steps through several technological and human interventions to make commuting safe and secure for residents,” he said.

Vijay Kumar Magar, DCP (traffic), said that the traffic police have started the road safety awareness campaign on traffic rules and road safety-related literacy amongst the populace and commuters at large.

“ We have found that most of the roads are empty during the night where the drivers have been found to have indulged in rash and negligent driving. There is a marked increase in the number of accidental deaths during night time and the traffic police are making necessary changes in their responses to ensure that the accident rate goes down through traffic literacy and awareness programmes,” he added.

Prashant Inamdar, activist, explained that the enforcement and public participation in obedience to traffic rules was important for accident prevention during night time.

“Unless the drivers follow self-discipline, the accident cannot be brought down. The traffic police are also doing their best but citizens cooperation is crucial for bringing down the road accidents during night time,” he said.

According to the annual Maharashtra Road Crash Report, at least 871 accidents were reported in Pune city in 2022 that resulted in 325 deaths, out of these accidents, 315 were fatal accidents. Vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and two-three wheelers contributed to almost 95 per cent of the total deaths in these accidents.

