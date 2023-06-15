Woman booked for murder of eight-month-old son, attempted suicide

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a 31-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her eight-month-old son and attempt to suicide by death in Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Tuesday, police officials said on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, the woman, identified as Anusha Avinash Jadhav, allegedly took the extreme step on Tuesday evening at her home. The woman reportedly strangulated her toddler’s throat causing death by choking.

According to the police, the accused’s mother-in-law alerted her son Avinash Jadhav, a Tata Telco employee, after finding the lifeless body of her grandson. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police rushed to their residence in Chikhali to find the child’s body and his mother in a pool of blood at the bathroom as she had cut her veins.

The police rushed the accused to hospital for medical attention.

Dnyaneshwar Kaktar, senior inspector, Chikhali police station said, “As per the statements of relatives, the accused was worried about her son’s stunted growth. She is admitted to the ICU unit of a hospital.”

A case has been registered at Chikhali police station as per the complaint filed by Avinash under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

