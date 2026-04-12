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33% women’s reservation a tribute to Phule’s vision: CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the Centre’s decision to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies reflects Phule’s ideals

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Jyoti–Savitri Zilla Parishad School’ at Khanwadi in Purandar taluka, the native village of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, marking the start of his bicentenary year celebrations.

Fadnavis also announced 1,000 skill development centres in Phule’s name. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He said the Centre’s decision to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies reflects Phule’s ideals. “The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies is in line with the ideals of Mahatma Phule and serves as a true tribute to his vision of women’s empowerment and education,” he said.

Calling the CBSE-pattern school (KG to Class 12) a first in Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad system, he said it aims to provide modern, competitive education to rural students, enabling them to aspire to institutions like ISRO and NASA. He credited late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for monitoring the project.

Fadnavis also announced 1,000 skill development centres in Phule’s name and highlighted the ‘Industry 4.0’ initiative under which Pune Zilla Parishad has set up advanced school laboratories.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / 33% women’s reservation a tribute to Phule’s vision: CM Fadnavis
Home / Cities / Pune / 33% women’s reservation a tribute to Phule’s vision: CM Fadnavis
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