36-year-old in custody for killing labourer, dumping body on river bank

PUNE Pune police arrested a 36-year-old man for killing a labourer and dumping his body on the banks of Mula river. The deceased was identified as Ismail alias Suddam Kashir Ali Shaikh, 29, a resident of Shukrawar peth while the arrested was identified as Abdullah Ismail Sardar alias Bablu, 36, of Budhwar peth.

“He is in police custody till March 20. They both worked together as labourers. One of them had sold a phone to the other and payment was pending. A fight ensued over pending payment while they were consuming alcohol and the accused picked up a rock and smashed the other’s head,” said assistant inspector Bajirao Naik of Shivajinagar police station.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s wife, Miriyam Shaikh, 25, of Shukrawar peth. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station.