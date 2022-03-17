36-year-old in custody for killing labourer, dumping body on river bank
PUNE Pune police arrested a 36-year-old man for killing a labourer and dumping his body on the banks of Mula river. The deceased was identified as Ismail alias Suddam Kashir Ali Shaikh, 29, a resident of Shukrawar peth while the arrested was identified as Abdullah Ismail Sardar alias Bablu, 36, of Budhwar peth.
“He is in police custody till March 20. They both worked together as labourers. One of them had sold a phone to the other and payment was pending. A fight ensued over pending payment while they were consuming alcohol and the accused picked up a rock and smashed the other’s head,” said assistant inspector Bajirao Naik of Shivajinagar police station.
A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s wife, Miriyam Shaikh, 25, of Shukrawar peth. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics