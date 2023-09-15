3-day RSS meet begins in Pune; BJP chief Nadda among attendees

A three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Pune on Thursday, with 267 representatives from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits attending the conclave.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat,inaugurated the meeting by offering flowers to Bharat Mata on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Those participating in the meeting include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and representatives of organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Seva Bharti, Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sanskrit Bharti and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh, as per a release from the RSS.

The meeting is closed door event and not open for anyone other than 267 representatives. RSS said in the press statement that issues related to current national and social scenario, education, service, economy and national security will be discussed in the three-day meeting.

“It will also elaborate on social change related topics like environment, Kutumb Prabodhan (family enlightenment), social cohesiveness, Swadeshi behaviour and civic duties. The details of organisational expansion and special experiments will be shared. The meeting will conclude on 16th September,” as per the statement issued.

The meeting started off with the offering of flowers to the Bharatmata image by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarakaryavah Dattatrey Hosbale.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda and BL Santosh arrived for the meeting in the morning with RSS officials .

Prominent among those attending the meeting include all RSS Sah Sarakaryavah namely Krishnagopal, Manamohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda, and Ramdatt Chakradhar.