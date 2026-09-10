3-month deadline for app taxi firms to submit driver details

App-based taxi companies in Maharashtra have been directed to submit complete details of their drivers including domicile certificates and other required documents to the state transport department within three months under the Maharashtra Aggregator Policy 2026. Verified and eligible drivers will be issued official badges and enrolled as members of the Dharamveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Board, enabling them and their families to access various welfare schemes and benefits. The move is also aimed at strengthening passenger safety by ensuring strict verification of drivers and their documents.

The move is also aimed at strengthening passenger safety by ensuring strict verification of drivers and their documents. (HT)

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Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said that the policy seeks to ensure that app-based taxi services provide both adequate welfare protection to drivers and greater safety to passengers. “It is necessary to establish the identity and residential status of drivers working with app-based taxi services. Therefore, all concerned companies must collect and submit complete information about their drivers, including domicile certificates and other necessary documents, to the transport department within three months. After proper verification, eligible drivers will be issued badges and given membership of the Maharashtra Autorickshaw and Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Board. This will enable drivers as well as their family members to benefit from various welfare schemes and facilities available through the board,” Sarnaik said.

He further stressed that passenger safety must remain the highest priority while implementing the aggregator policy. He said that applications and documents submitted by drivers should be thoroughly scrutinised to prevent accidents and criminal incidents. He also said that practical knowledge of Marathi will be made mandatory for drivers and that only eligible drivers who meet the required conditions will be permitted to operate after verification by the transport department.

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{{^usCountry}} State transport department officials also discussed extending welfare facilities to drivers working with app-based taxi services through the state welfare board. Authorities have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure that drivers and their families can avail of various services and benefits available under labour welfare provisions. Under the policy, driver verification will include scrutiny of identity, residential status, domicile certificates and other necessary documents. Once found eligible, drivers will receive badges from the transport department and membership of the welfare board. The government expects the verification process to improve accountability among app-based taxi operators while providing greater social security to drivers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State transport department officials also discussed extending welfare facilities to drivers working with app-based taxi services through the state welfare board. Authorities have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure that drivers and their families can avail of various services and benefits available under labour welfare provisions. Under the policy, driver verification will include scrutiny of identity, residential status, domicile certificates and other necessary documents. Once found eligible, drivers will receive badges from the transport department and membership of the welfare board. The government expects the verification process to improve accountability among app-based taxi operators while providing greater social security to drivers. {{/usCountry}}

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All concerned app-based taxi companies have been given three months to collect and submit the required driver information and documents to the transport department. The department will subsequently verify the submitted details and determine the eligibility of drivers for badges and welfare board membership.

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