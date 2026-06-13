3-year-old’s organ donation saves four lives

The family of a three-year-old boy who was declared brain dead after a tragic accident donated his organs, saving the lives of four others. The donation marks Pune Zone’s first-ever organ donation from a child of this age, said the Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC), Pune officials. Previously, the youngest donor in the region was nine years old.

Through the ZTCC, Pune, the child’s kidneys and liver were allocated to two paediatric recipients at RHC and Manipal Hospital, Baner. Both transplant surgeries were carried out successfully. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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ZTCC Pune manages and coordinates organ transplant networks across Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

The child, a resident of Tadiwala Road, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on June 2 after suffering critical injuries in an accidental fall from a second-floor balcony. He was treated in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) under the supervision of Dr Sanjay Vhora, who led efforts to save the child.

Despite intensive treatment and continuous monitoring by the medical team, the child could not recover from his injuries. On June 12, he was declared brain dead by Dr Devidas Bhalerao, the competent authority for brain death certification.

Hospital officials said the grieving family was counselled about the possibility of organ donation after brain death. Following discussions with the transplant team, the child’s parents took the courageous decision to donate his organs.

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{{^usCountry}} Transplant coordinator Lochana Jadhav played a key role in guiding the family through the counselling process and facilitating the donation procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transplant coordinator Lochana Jadhav played a key role in guiding the family through the counselling process and facilitating the donation procedure. {{/usCountry}}

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Through the ZTCC, Pune, the child’s kidneys and liver were allocated to two paediatric recipients at RHC and Manipal Hospital, Baner. Both transplant surgeries were carried out successfully.

In addition, both of his corneas were donated and will help restore vision to two corneal blind patients, hospital authorities said.

Doctors said organ donation from a child as young as three years is extremely rare and requires close coordination among intensive care specialists, transplant surgeons, coordinators and regulatory authorities.

Lt Col Dr Vivek Lal, medical director of RHC and Dr Mudit Saxena, chief executive officer of RHC, congratulated the PICU team, transplant specialists and nursing staff for their efforts in ensuring the successful retrieval and transplantation of the organs.

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“A 3-year-old donor is extremely rare. The courage of the child’s parents has given life to two children and sight to two others,” said Dr Saxena.

“This was the 30th organ donation of this year,” said Aarti Gokhale, coordinator ZTCC Pune.