4 juveniles booked, 3 others arrested by Pune police for murder attempt

The Hadapsar police on Tuesday booked four juveniles and arrested three others for allegedly attempting to murder a kiosk owner in Kalepadal
Published on May 25, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The arrested accused have been identified as Vitthal Dhananjay Chougule ( 19), Rishikesh alias Janglya Bharat Panchal ( 20) and Chaitanya Tulshiram Karad ( 23), all residents of Kalepadal.

The victim Chetan Praveen Jagtap (19) has lodged an FIR in this regard. He was attacked on Sunday, 9pm

According to the police, the group was seeking revenge for the gruesome murder of their associate Sunny Hiwale. Hiwale (24), a history sheeter who was booked and jailed under MCOCA had obtained bail and was talking to his friends on April 12, when he was accosted by a gang of twelve persons and killed in full public view in Kale Padal spreading panic in the area.

The police said, that a female juvenile accused, barged into Jagtap’s residence with a chopper and attacked him. The others too were part of the conspiracy.

S Dhavale, API said the seven accused have been rounded up and investigation was on.

