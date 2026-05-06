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423 wild animals spotted during annual waterhole census

423 wild animals were spotted during the annual waterhole census conducted by Pune forest department across the district

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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PUNE: At least 423 wild animals were spotted during the annual waterhole (machan) census conducted by the Pune forest department across the district, highlighting the region’s rich biodiversity. The exercise, carried out on the occasion of ‘Buddha Purnima’, covered 12 forest ranges and involved overnight monitoring from multiple observation points.

423 wild animals were spotted during the annual waterhole census conducted by Pune forest department across the district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The census was conducted from 4 pm on May 1 to 8 am on May 2, with forest staff stationed at 89 machans near key water sources. Officials noted a significant presence of hyenas during the night-long exercise, indicating active nocturnal wildlife movement in the region.

According to the forest department, important schedule 1 species such as wolves, chinkara, and hyenas were primarily sighted in the Daund and Indapur forest ranges. In Maval taluka, including Wadgaon, Shirota, and Paud forest areas, sambar deer and hyenas were sighted. A leopard sighting was reported at a waterhole in the Nasrapur-Velhe belt of Bhor taluka.

Areas on the outskirts of Pune city, including the Pune and Bhamburda forest ranges, also reported sightings of sambar, hyenas, wild boar, and Hanuman langurs.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / 423 wild animals spotted during annual waterhole census
Home / Cities / Pune / 423 wild animals spotted during annual waterhole census
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