5 arrested for spreading fear and terror in Chaturshringi

The city police on Thursday arrested five members of a gang, including a minor under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca). The accused were booked after the orders for a complete crackdown on the crime syndicates by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

According to the Chaturshringi police, the arrested identified as Yash Datta Helekar (21), Shubham Shivaji Khandagle (21), Vinayak Ganesh Kapade (20),Sainath Vitthal Patole (23),and one more unidentified accused were involved in organised crime activities with the motive of spreading fear and terror in the area.

Police inspector (Crime) of Chaturshringi police station, said: “We are taking strong action against organised criminal gang members and our policy is of a complete crackdown on illegal activities and sending them behind the bars.”

Helekar was involved in many criminal activities and a case has been lodged regarding the same at Chatushrungi police station, said officials.

According to the police, the gang members were engaged in spreading fear particularly in Chaturshringi police station area. A number of cases ranging from attempt to murder and other serious crimes are lodged against the accused.

The Mcoca proposal was submitted to the additional commissioner’s office by zonal police commissioner Namdev Chavan and was given in-principal approval for invoking stringent provisions of the act against the crime syndicate. ACP Aarti Bansode is the investigating officer in the case.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has given strict orders for all the police inspectors incharge in the city to show zero tolerance for criminal activities and book criminals under the stringent provisions of the Mcoca Act.