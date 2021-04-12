Home / Cities / Pune News / 50-year-old Covid patient dies at home after not getting a bed in Pune
Pune: A 50-year-old slum resident living in Aundh area breathed his last due to Covid on Sunday due to unavailability of bed
APR 12, 2021
Pune: A 50-year-old slum resident living in Aundh area breathed his last due to Covid on Sunday due to unavailability of bed. The patient suffered from severe symptoms for days and relatives continued to stay in his house for more than three days. The relatives took him to a nearby hospital which could not admit the patient because of lack of availability of beds. The patient breathed his last on Monday at 2 am in his house.

The patient named Santosh Thosar with comorbidities had tested positive a few days ago and prior to that was suffering from flu-like symptoms. The patient was a resident of Ambedkar vasahat in Aundh. Ramesh Thosar, the neighbour and distant cousin of the patient said, “He did not get bed for the entire day on Sunday. I even contacted the local ward officer and he provided me with the PMC helpline number. We tried calling the number, but did not get any response. We took him to a nearby hospital, but they did not have any bed available and so we brought him back home. Early Monday morning he breathed his last. He was suffering from the symptoms since the past few days and had got him tested too. When the symptoms became severe, we took him to the hospital.”

As the surge continues in the city, there is a growing demand for hospital beds. As of Monday evening, the Covid dashboard maintained by the district administration shows only 33 vacant ventilators, 221 ICU beds without ventilators and 7,373 oxygen beds.

