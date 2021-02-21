50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid

Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant, who had seen his mother donate blood many times, took a leaf out of her experience and donated plasma nine times after recovering from Covid.

Munot tested positive for the virus on July 28, 2020.

“Since childhood, I have seen my mother donate blood many times, so I followed in her footsteps and till now I have donated blood at least 40 times. So after recovering from Covid, I had heard about plasma donation and consulted my doctor for the same,” said Munot who donated plasma at Sahyadri Group of Hospitals for the ninth time on Saturday.

A gap of 14 days is mandatory for any patient to donate plasma a second time.

“I hope more people come forward to donate plasma,” added Munot.

Dr Poornima Rao, senior consultant, Sahyadri speciality hospital, said, “Since the first time, we have noticed that antibody level in his body is good and so he could donate plasma so many times.”

Dr Abhijit More, a member of the Jan Aarogya Manch and a health expert, said, “Such cases are rare. Many people have misconceptions and do not come forward to donate plasma. People like Munot will be an inspiration for many.”