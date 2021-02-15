525 beneficiaries receive second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

As many as 525 beneficiaries, received second Covid vaccine dose on Monday thereby completing their vaccine course as per the central government guidelines.

Of the 525 beneficiaries, 90 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 89 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 346 from Pune rural.

The district, meanwhile, reported 32% turnout as 2,638 beneficiaries were vaccinated out of targeted 8,287.

Out of those who got the vaccine, 813 were frontline workers (FLW’s).

Pune rural reported 30 per cent turnout as 1,213 beneficiaries were vaccinated including 542 FLW’s out of the targeted 4,100.

While Pune city reported 33 per cent turnout as 2,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated including 173 FLW’s and PCMC saw 37 per cent turnout as 510 beneficiaries got inoculated out of the 1,387 target beneficiaries.

Zero adverse effects following immunization were reported on Monday.