54-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor

A 54-year-old man was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Chakan
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST
A 54-year-old man was remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Chakan.

The arrested man was identified as Kaluram Shantaram Gawade (54), a farmer who was currently residing in a residential building in Chakan, Khed.

“The man is known to the child. He approached her in the garden. He is in custody now,” said senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Chakan police station.

A local court remanded the man to four days in police custody on Monday.

The girl was in the garden of a residential building when the man approached her and forced her to have unnatural intercourse with him, according to a complaint lodged in the matter. The crime was committed around 8pm on May 14.

A case in the matter was lodged in the early morning hours of May 16.

A case under Sections 376(2)(i)(j)(n) and 377 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCOS) Act, 2012 was registered against the man at Chakan police station.

