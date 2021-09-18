60 mobile tanks, 7,000 cops on streets for Covid-safe Ganesh visarjan in Pune

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made arrangements for mobile tanks and allocated fixed locations for immersion of Ganesh idols on Sunday. Ammonium bicarbonate is also being distributed for those performing immersion at home.

Citing Covid situation, the civic administration has appealed to citizens to avoid public places for immersion.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “PMC has made available 60 mobile trucks across various location for Ganesh immersion. We have also set up idol donation centres.”

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Ammonium bicarbonate has been made available at various locations for citizens to perform immersion at home.”

PMC has made the facility available to lift nirmalya (floral offerings) from housing societies.

A PMC firebrigade official said, “Though immersion is banned at water bodies, we are keeping manpower ready to avoid any drowning incident. Even PMC would not allow citizens to come near water bodies.”

Along with PMC, many elected members and political workers have erected mobile Ganesh immersion tanks at their localities. PMC has put flexes of Ganesh idol at centres at traditional Ganesh immersion points.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “Citizens must avoid crowd and prefer to do immersion at home.”

Over 7,000 police staff will be deployed at streets to ensure strict implementation of Ganpati immersion related rules for Sunday. The police have denied permission for any immersion procession while most mandals have promised in-house immersion.

According to additional commissioner Ravindra Shisve, meetings are held with prominent mandals to ensure that immersion will take place within their pandal premises. “No outsiders will be allowed for immersion rituals. Mandals should ensure only handful of workers are present during the programme.”

The police will deploy teams at various spots to prevent crowding while administration has already ordered closure of all non-essential shops in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and cantonment areas.