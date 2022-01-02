Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
63% of total active Covid cases in district are from PMC limits

By Saturday the number of active Covid patients had crossed reached 2,070, while in the district there are 3,275 active patients
Awareness was created about Covid through street plays, at Sangvi on behalf of Dilasa Sanstha and Human Rights Protection Jagruti Sanstha in Pune, on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 08:46 PM IST
ByManasi Deshpande

PUNE The number of active Covid cases in Pune district have increased within the last few days and most active cases have been recorded in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the district Covid report issued on Saturday, almost 63% of the total Covid cases are from PMC. By Saturday the number of active Covid patients had crossed reached 2,070, while in the district there are 3,275 active patients.

Of the total active patients in PMC 306 are hospitalised and 1,764 are in home isolation. This rise in Covid cases and active patients has the civic body on alert. After almost five and a half months, the daily positivity rate within the civic limits crossed the 4% mark.

“For the past few weeks, the number of active patients in the city has been rapidly increasing. The number of active patients had dropped to 600 in the city and now we are witnessing a sharp increase. Within the span of a few days this number has crossed the 1,500 mark and is rapidly increasing further. We are alert and closely monitoring the situation,” said Muralidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune.

Aundh, Baner, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Ahmednagar road, Kondhwa, and Wadgaon Sheri are areas from where Covid patients are being reported. As per directions from the state government, additional restrictions such as prohibition of gatherings of more than five people post 9 pm, a limit on attendees at cultural and social events and at weddings, have already been imposed in the city.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol has called a meeting on Monday with civic body officials to assess the situation.

“Considering the increase in new Covid cases in the last five days I am conducting a meeting on Monday. Preparedness of the health system and PMC will be assessed. Though there is no huge spike like in Mumbai, in Pune, we are taking extra precaution. Along with preparedness of health infra, there will also be a discussion on solutions at the meeting,” said Mohol.

