63-year-old operated for rare removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery in Pune
The department of respiratory medicine at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences, Pune have performed a successful life-saving intervention on a 63-year-old veteran patient involving removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery.
A statement issued by defence on Tuesday claimed this procedure was first of its kind in the armed forces medical establishment. The patient, according to authorities had multiple co-morbidities.
The veteran was diagnosed with lung cancer involving left main airway few months back coupled with many other comorbidities.
“In view of significant symptoms and haemoptysis, the three-hour long Rigid Bronchoscopy was carried out under general anaesthesia involving five doctors, subsequently leading to relief of obstructions and successful expansion of left lung,” stated the release.
Wife, partner arrested for killing man in Sakinaka
Mumbai A 22-year-old woman and Rubina Khan's paramour have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body under the bed of their rented house at Sakinaka in Andheri east. Rubina Khan was arrested from a rented one room in Kopar where she was hiding after killing her husband Naseem Khan. Khan's 23-year-old nephew, Saif Khan was also arrested for helping Rubina with the murder.
Kiran Bedi advises ‘drones, cameras for patrolling’ after cop killed | Listen
In an audio post shared on Twitter (which tagged both prime minister Narendra Modi's office and home minister Amit Shah) a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and, Kiran Bedi former top police officer said security forces 'must use technology most appropriately', to safeguard bright young officers. "Today we have a very good computer system which provides information on names of (criminals)... who is on bail and is active (and) if they are on bail their bails get cancelle... security forfeited."
Check-in using face recognition technology at Bengaluru airport from August
The ministry of civil aviation will begin using facial recognition technology at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports starting August 15 as part of its Digi Yatra project, the consultative committee meeting of the ministry decided Monday. The technology being used at airports will recognise facial features to establish the passenger's identity which will be linked to their boarding pass.
On Nuh murder, Cong's demands to Haryana govt: ‘Judicial probe, ₹5 cr for kin’
The Congress on Tuesday came out with a list of three demands for the Haryana government over the mowing down of a senior police officer by the mining mafia in the state's Nuh district. The amount announced by Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar stood at Rs 1 crore. DSP Surender Singh's had two children, his young brother told media.
Now, wardens to solve traffic chaos at impassable areas in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi
Navigating through Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi has turned into a colossal test of patience for commuters and residents who have complained of bottlenecks. To solve this traffic chaos, the Chaturshringi police station will appoint wardens at various locations in these areas. The work by the Chaturshringi police station has already started and they have deployed a traffic warden at Mamta chowk, Baner.
