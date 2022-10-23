6-year-old girl dies in hotel fire in Pune

A six-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries after a fire broke out inside a hotel at Sadashiv Peth near Bhikardas Maruti temple on Saturday morning, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Ikra Naeem Khan.

The incident happened at the hotel, known for serving biryani, due to LPG cylinder leakage at around 10:45 am reportedly, said Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade official.

“As per our initial observation, the fire was caused due to leakage in gas cylinder. We will inform the reason after detailed inquiry,” said Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson of fire brigade department.

According to the fire personnel who rushed to the spot after receiving the alert at around 10:52 am, Ikra with her mother and two siblings were working at the hotel when the incident took place. Though her family managed to escape, Ikra got stuck at the loft of hotel. Three water tankers were despatched to douse the blaze that was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Later, fire brigade department rushed Ikra to a private hospital where she breathed her last during treatment.

Rahul Ghadge, sub-inspector, Khadak police station, said an accidental death case has been registered.