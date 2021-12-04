71-year-old man from Pune duped of 10.7 lakh

PUNE: A senior citizen from Pune was duped of ₹10.7 lakh by a caller who told him that his phone number would stop functioning without verification in November.

A complaint was lodged by the 71-year-old man living in Warje area of Pune. On November 25, the man received a call from a man who wrongfully told him that his phone would stop working if the SIM card is not verified.

The accused then made the complainant believe that to get the card verified, he will have to fill out an online form. The man unknowingly provided the accused with various confidential pieces of information including account number and OTP that the caller had sent to him using a link. As soon as the man entered the details, transactions worth ₹10,71,269 were made from the account, according to the police.

A case under Sections 419 (personification), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Warje police station. Police inspector (crime) Amrut Marathe of Warje police station is investigating the case.

