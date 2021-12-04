Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 71-year-old man from Pune duped of 10.7 lakh
pune news

71-year-old man from Pune duped of 10.7 lakh

A complaint was lodged by a man living in Warje area of Pune. On November 25, the man received a call from a man who wrongfully told him that his phone would stop working if the SIM card is not verified
A senior citizen from Pune was duped of 10.7 lakh by a caller who told him that his phone number would stop functioning without verification in November. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A senior citizen from Pune was duped of 10.7 lakh by a caller who told him that his phone number would stop functioning without verification in November.

A complaint was lodged by the 71-year-old man living in Warje area of Pune. On November 25, the man received a call from a man who wrongfully told him that his phone would stop working if the SIM card is not verified.

The accused then made the complainant believe that to get the card verified, he will have to fill out an online form. The man unknowingly provided the accused with various confidential pieces of information including account number and OTP that the caller had sent to him using a link. As soon as the man entered the details, transactions worth 10,71,269 were made from the account, according to the police.

A case under Sections 419 (personification), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Warje police station. Police inspector (crime) Amrut Marathe of Warje police station is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP