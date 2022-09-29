73 illegal ‘I Love’ boards in Pune to be removed

After municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar instructed officials to take strict action again “I love...” digital boards, the administration conducted a survey and found that there are 73 such boards across Pune.

Building permission departments of the PMC along with all the ward offices will take action against these illuminated boards praising the city or particular localities which in reality are only defacing the respective area.

Kumar said, “After instructions, the administration conducted a survey and found 73 digital boards at various localities that are using electric connection form the PMC power supply. Instructions have been given to remove these boards in three days. If any officer fails to comply, action will be taken against those officers.”

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Monday issued a written order stating, “There are various complaints about these boards from citizens. On this background, the municipal commissioner has asked to carry out an inquiry. It is found that all these boards have been installed without taking the sky signs’ department’s permission, which is mandatory. The boards are found to be using public electric supply.”

All ward officers have been asked to submit an ‘action taken’ report to the commissioner’s office.