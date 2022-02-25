Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 77 students from Pune district stranded in Ukraine
pune news

77 students from Pune district stranded in Ukraine

On Thursday, the Pune district administration set up a control room and issued helpline numbers for those who are stranded in the war zone
First batch of Indian students holding the national flag before leaving for the Ukraine-Romania border from Chernivtsi, on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:37 PM IST
ByManasi Deshpande

PUNE At least 77 students from the Pune district are stranded in various cities in Ukraine, as per the district administration control room data.

On Thursday, the Pune district administration set up a control room and issued helpline numbers for those who are stranded in the war zone.

In 24 hours, data of 77 students who needed to be evacuated has been collected by the district authorities and it has been handed over to the Union government.

“The data has been collected through the control room. We have informed the government of India of the number of students from the Pune district. However, I cannot comment on when they will be brought back. We have given the information to the government of India,” said Vitthal Banote, district disaster management officer.

According to government sources, around 1,200 students from Maharashtra are stranded in Ukraine amid tension between Ukraine and Russia. Amid pleas from family and students, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the chief secretary to coordinate with the Centre and get in touch with Maharashtrians in Ukraine.

RELATED STORIES

There are several other students from the neighbouring districts of Pune who are stranded in Ukraine.

“We are in touch with the students. They are in the various states of the country. In some states, no attacks have been reported so far. In those areas students are safe. But the expectation of students is that our government should evacuate them as soon as possible. Nobody can predict how the war situation will escalate. So, it will be better if these students are evacuated as soon as possible,” said Mahendra Zavare, who runs Doctor Educon Education Consultancy in Ahmednagar.

GET IN TOUCH

For the citizens from Pune district who are stranded in Ukraine, the administration has started a control room.

Helpline number: 020 26123371

Email: controlroompune@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP