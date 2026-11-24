The Maharashtra state transport department on Monday formed a seven-member committee to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air ambulances and new ambulance services across the state. To ensure safe and systematic operations, the panel has been given two months to submit its report to the government.

As per the information given by the state transport department, the committee has been formed following a meeting held on October 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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As per the information given by the state transport department, the committee has been formed following a meeting held on October 13, chaired by transport minister Pratap Sarnaik in the presence of public health minister Prakash Abitkar. During the meeting, the need for separate SOPs for air ambulances and new ambulance services in Maharashtra was discussed, following which the transport commissioner’s office was instructed to constitute a committee to prepare the guidelines.

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Sarnaik said, “The state government is committed to making air ambulance and new ambulance services safer, more efficient and accessible. A standard operating procedure will help establish a uniform system for their operations and ensure better coordination between the transport, health and police departments. The seven-member committee will study all relevant aspects and submit its recommendations within two months.”

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{{^usCountry}} Additional transport commissioner Ravi Gaikwad has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Its members include additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mokshada Patil, superintendent of police Sunil Bhardwaj from the office of the additional director general of police (traffic), public health department deputy secretary Rajshree Sarang, deputy director Jayant Mule and deputy superintendent of police Pramod Tawade from the road safety cell of the transport commissioner’s office. Deputy transport commissioner Sachinkumar Giri will serve as the member secretary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional transport commissioner Ravi Gaikwad has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Its members include additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mokshada Patil, superintendent of police Sunil Bhardwaj from the office of the additional director general of police (traffic), public health department deputy secretary Rajshree Sarang, deputy director Jayant Mule and deputy superintendent of police Pramod Tawade from the road safety cell of the transport commissioner’s office. Deputy transport commissioner Sachinkumar Giri will serve as the member secretary. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee will study the operational requirements of air ambulances and new ambulance services and recommend necessary measures to the government. It will examine various aspects of their functioning and suggest a standardised framework to improve coordination between the transport, public health and police departments. The recommendations are expected to help establish uniform rules and procedures for the planning and operation of these emergency medical transport services across Maharashtra.

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