7-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Kalewadi phata in Pune

PUNE A 7-year-old child was killed while his parents escaped with minor injuries in a hit-and-run case in Pimpri-Chinchwad early on Wednesday morning
Published on Dec 09, 2021 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 7-year-old child was killed while his parents escaped with minor injuries in a hit-and-run case in Pimpri-Chinchwad early on Wednesday morning.

The deceased child was identified as Sangharsh Gawali, while his mother was identified as Rajeshri Gavali and his father as Kanwarlal Gavali, 35, all residents of Survey number 212 in Kalewadi phata.

The three were crossing the road when a car came speeding from the direction of Pune city and hit the pedestrian family from behind. The car driver did not stop the vehicle and fled the spot,

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead while under treatment, according to police.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177, 132(1)(c) and 179 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Wakad police station. Sub-inspector Deepak Kadbane of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

