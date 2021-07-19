Eight buses for four palkhis from Pune to Pandharpur

For a second year, the traditional palkhis of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, along with eight other palkhis will leave for Pandharpur on Monday, by buses provided by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). All preparations are completed and a day prior to Ashadhi Ekadashi, on Monday, the palkhis will reach the destination.

The palkhis will leave from the Swargate and Shivajinagar depots this year, two Shivshahi buses for each palkhi. Eight such buses have been provided by the MSRTC Pune division.

“We have given eight Shivshahi buses for four different palkhis going from the Pune district towards Pandharpur on Monday. These buses are decorated. Each palkhi will have two buses each, carrying the main palkhi and warkaris. All these buses will leave from the Swargate and Shivajinagar depots,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

Along with the decorations of the buses, backup plans for breakdowns or repairs are also in place. Spare buses are ready at Indapur and Neera.