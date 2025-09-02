Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
8 EV charging stations to come up on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 06:46 am IST

In a major push to encourage electric vehicle (EV) usage, the Maharashtra government on Monday approved the installation of eight charging stations along the Pune–Mumbai Expressway. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will soon begin the process of site survey.

Pune: In a major push to encourage electric vehicle (EV) usage, the Maharashtra government on Monday approved the installation of eight charging stations along the Pune–Mumbai Expressway. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will soon begin the process of site survey.

Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 16, 2023:MSEDCL sets up 12 EV charging stations at Sector 19 , Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 16, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

According to a release issued by MSRDC department, each station will be capable of simultaneously charging multiple vehicles.

Rajesh Patil, joint managing director, MSRDC, Mumbai, said, “The growing number of EVs using the Pune–Mumbai Expressway makes it necessary to provide charging infrastructure.”

