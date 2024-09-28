Menu Explore
80-year-old man held for raping 26-year-old disabled woman in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 28, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The Walchandnagar police filed a case based on the complaint filed by the survivor’s mother on September 23, and arrested the accused

The Pune rural police have arrested an 80-year-old man in connection with the alleged rape of a 26-year-old disabled woman. The incident took place at a mosque washroom at Indapur tehsil at around 4 pm on September 22.

A case has been filed under Sections 64, 64(i), (k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been filed under Sections 64, 64(i), (k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Ajmuddin Baba Pathan of Kurawali village in Indapur.

The Walchandnagar police filed a case based on the complaint filed by the survivor’s mother on September 23, and arrested the accused.

Assistant inspector Rajkumar Dunage, Walchandnagar Police Station, said, “A case has been filed under Sections 64, 64(i), (k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

New Delhi
Saturday, September 28, 2024
