8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people

The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night.

“We are questioning around eight people. It is a sensitive case, so we cannot reveal minute details about who they are. There is no sign of sexual assault as per the post mortem reports,” said assistant police commissioner Nandkishor Bhosale-Patil of Dehu road division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The child’s parents had reported him missing on Sunday afternoon after he failed to return home. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. He went missing from near his residence and was found in a house located close to his residence, according to the police.

The body was sent for post mortem at a local hospital to ascertain cause of death and to check whether there were signs of sexual assault. The child was found with blunt marks on his head. He is believed to have been bludgeoned to death, according to the police.

A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. After the body was found, Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was added to the case. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.

