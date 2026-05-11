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9 held for stealing copper cables from drainage pipeline; material worth 80.70 lakh seized

Nine men were arrested by Wanowrie police for stealing copper cables from BSNL in Hadapsar, with seized materials valued at ₹80.70 lakh.

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Wanowrie police arrested nine people involved in stealing copper cables of BSNL from drainage pipeline lines in the Hadapsar industrial area and seized stolen material and vehicles collectively worth 80.70 lakh.

Acting swiftly, senior police officers proceeded to the spot with the detection team. (HT)

The operation was carried out between 11 pm on May 8 and 3 am on May 9 during a combing operation.

Police got a tip-off that a group of men was allegedly removing covers of drainage pipelines and extracting copper cables using a crane in the Hadapsar industrial area. The accused were allegedly cutting the cables into pieces and loading them into a truck.

Acting swiftly, senior police officers proceeded to the spot with the detection team. During the raid, police caught several suspects red-handed while allegedly stealing copper wires from the drainage pipeline.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aslam Sagir Khan, 39, a resident of Tilak Nagar, West Delhi; Arif Bundu Khan, 40, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Shoaib Haroon Khan, 25, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Salman Idris Malik, 33, a resident of Delhi; Naresh Kumar Shrishivcharan, 43, a resident of Haryana; Navi Mohammad Shan Mohammad, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Anis Ansari Mohammad Giyasuddin, 22, a resident of Hadapsar; Afaq Ansari Rafik Ansari, 22, a resident of Hadapsar and Pravin Dadasaheb Bagul, 33, a resident of SRA Colony, Shinde Vasti, Hadapsar.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 9 held for stealing copper cables from drainage pipeline; material worth 80.70 lakh seized
Home / Cities / Pune / 9 held for stealing copper cables from drainage pipeline; material worth 80.70 lakh seized
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