PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered 91 cases of noise pollution during the Ganeshotsav celebrations between September 14 and September 26, according to police data.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered 91 cases of noise pollution during the Ganeshotsav celebrations between September 14 and September 26, according to police data. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The cases were registered across all four divisions of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate against those found violating prescribed noise limits during the festival. Police seized 86 sound equipment units in connection with the cases.

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Division 2 (Hinjewadi-Wakad) recorded the highest number of cases, with 44 cases and 44 items of sound equipment seized. Division 1 (Pimpri - Sangvi) registered 29 cases and seized 28 items, while division 3 (Chakan -Bhosari MIDC) registered eight cases and seized eight items. Division 4 (Dehuroad -Mhanlunge) recorded 10 cases and seized six items.

According to Vinoy Kumar Chaubey, commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nigdi, Sangvi, Wakad, Bhosari, Bhosari MIDC, Talegaon Dabhade, Kalewadi and other police station areas reported cases during the festival.

A significant number of cases in division 2 were registered in the Wakad police station limits. Police registered 21 cases in the Wakad area on September 23 alone, while several cases were also registered in Kalewadi and Bavdhan during the festival, Patil added.

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{{^usCountry}} Vidyanand Bapat, who has been campaigning against high-decibel DJs, loudspeakers and dhol-tasha performances during public festivals said, “ There was not any kind of reduction in noise level during the immersion procession. If anybody is claiming this then he should visit to Peth areas which is most affected area of the noise pollution during the immersion procession.” Bapat highlighted there is need of strong implementation of existing laws and regulations like how police effectively implemented ban on loud speakers between midnight till 6am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vidyanand Bapat, who has been campaigning against high-decibel DJs, loudspeakers and dhol-tasha performances during public festivals said, “ There was not any kind of reduction in noise level during the immersion procession. If anybody is claiming this then he should visit to Peth areas which is most affected area of the noise pollution during the immersion procession.” Bapat highlighted there is need of strong implementation of existing laws and regulations like how police effectively implemented ban on loud speakers between midnight till 6am. {{/usCountry}}

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