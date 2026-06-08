Cities often spend decades searching for land to create public spaces, transport corridors and green networks. Pune may soon find itself in the unusual position of inheriting one.

A 33-km opportunity Pune cannot afford to waste

The proposed Khadakwasla-Phursungi underground tunnel project is primarily being constructed as a water infrastructure initiative. Once completed, it will replace large sections of the Mutha Right Bank Canal that currently pass through the city. The immediate benefit is obvious as it will reduce water loss through seepage and evaporation. But the bigger urban planning question lies elsewhere. What should happen to the land occupied by the canal once water starts flowing underground?

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Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has moved quickly to secure control over the entire canal corridor so that it can develop it into a green corridor. The issue was also discussed last week with irrigation department officials at a basic level in a meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What civic body needs is to prepare a comprehensive development plan before competing interests begin to shape its future.

The corridor is not an isolated parcel of land on the city’s outskirts. It stretches for roughly 33 kilometres through some of Pune’s most densely populated and strategically located neighbourhoods. Very few Indian cities get an opportunity to reimagine such a long, continuous urban corridor running through the heart of the city.

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{{^usCountry}} If the land is left without a clear purpose, Pune already knows what will happen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the land is left without a clear purpose, Pune already knows what will happen. {{/usCountry}}

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Parts of the canal banks today offer a preview of the future. Encroachments and unauthorised occupations can be seen along stretches near Janata Vasahat, Swargate and other locations. The city has also seen this happening along the railway line near Khadki.

What starts as a temporary occupation gradually acquires permanent stature. Once structures come up and populations settle, removal becomes politically contentious, administratively difficult and financially expensive.

Pune’s experience with nalas, hill slopes, riverbanks and reservation plots demonstrates this repeatedly. Land that remains unmonitored and undefined seldom stays vacant for long.

The city need not look very far for examples. Several natural drainage channels that once served as flood-carrying systems have, over the years, become encroached upon. Hill slopes reserved as green zones have witnessed gradual intrusion despite legal protections. Even public reservations earmarked for gardens, playgrounds and civic amenities have often remained undeveloped for years, only to become vulnerable to illegal occupation and litigation.

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The lesson is simple. The best protection against encroachment is not fencing. It is active public use.

That is why PMC’s proposal for a green mobility corridor deserves serious consideration. The city desperately lacks continuous south-east non-motorised transport infrastructure. Cycling remains fragmented. Walking infrastructure is inconsistent. Public open spaces are unevenly distributed across neighbourhoods.

A well-planned canal corridor could address several of these deficits simultaneously.

Imagine a continuous cycling track connecting eastern and western Pune. Imagine shaded pedestrian pathways linking residential areas with schools, offices and public transport nodes. Imagine green spaces stitched together rather than isolated gardens functioning as disconnected islands.

Such infrastructure would deliver benefits that go beyond recreation. It would create safer mobility options, reduce dependence on short vehicle trips and provide much-needed public space in a city where open land is becoming increasingly scarce. There is another reason for urgency as the corridor’s location makes it attractive real estate.

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As Pune expands, large contiguous parcels of land within city limits are becoming rare. Once the canal becomes redundant, pressure will inevitably mount from multiple directions. There will be arguments for piecemeal commercial development, institutional use, parking facilities or other revenue-generating projects. Each proposal may appear reasonable when viewed individually. Collectively, however, they could destroy the possibility of creating a continuous public corridor.

Urban history is full of examples where cities later regretted fragmenting strategic land assets.

What makes the canal corridor valuable is not merely its size but its continuity. Once broken into smaller pieces and allocated for different purposes, the opportunity will be lost forever.

This is why planning must begin now, even though the tunnel project itself may take several years to complete. Waiting until the land becomes available would be a mistake. By then, encroachments may emerge, competing claims may arise, and political pressures may intensify.

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The city administration can instead prepare a detailed blueprint covering land ownership, development controls, mobility planning, environmental objectives and maintenance responsibilities. The Water Resources Department and PMC must arrive at a clear understanding of the future of the corridor long before the first stretch of canal goes dry.

Pune often finds itself discussing missed opportunities. Several hills continue to face encroachment pressures. Public spaces that should have been protected decades ago now require expensive restoration efforts.

The canal corridor presents a chance to avoid repeating those mistakes.

The question is not whether the land will be used. It certainly will be. The real question is whether it will serve the public interest or become another example of urban planning conducted after the fact.

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Thirty-three kilometres of continuous land in the middle of a growing city is not merely a vacant stretch waiting for a new purpose. It is one of the most significant urban assets Pune is likely to acquire in the coming decades.

The city should start treating it that way now.