A day after grand handover ceremony, Tulja Bhavani’s silver crown stolen again

In an embarrassment for the police and temple authorities, a 1.3-kg silver crown belonging to the Tulja Bhavani temple in Talegaon Dabhade was stolen again within hours of being ceremonially handed back to devotees after its recovery in an earlier theft case.

To mark the recovery, villagers organised a special programme at the temple on Friday morning, during which the crown was formally handed over to temple authorities and placed back on the idol of Goddess Tulja Bhavani. (HT PHOTO)

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The crown was first stolen from the temple on May 23, prompting an intensive police investigation. Police subsequently arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh and recovered the ornament, drawing praise from local residents for the swift detection of the case.

To mark the recovery, villagers organised a special programme at the temple on Friday morning, during which the crown was formally handed over to temple authorities and placed back on the idol of Goddess Tulja Bhavani.

Police officers, including Shweta Khedkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Kanhaiya Thorat, Senior Police Inspector of Talegaon Dabhade police station, and members of their teams, were felicitated for solving the case.

Addressing the gathering, Khedkar had said, “It was very heartbreaking for us when we came to know about the theft of the crown during the auspicious Purushottam month, but as a team, we took it as a challenge and recovered the crown and arrested the accused.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the celebrations proved short-lived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the celebrations proved short-lived. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the crown was stolen again around 1.30 am on Saturday, barely hours after it had been restored to the temple. Devotees arriving at the shrine in the morning found it missing, triggering fresh anger among villagers.

The repeat theft has raised questions about security arrangements at the temple, particularly as the recovered ornament had been the focus of a widely publicised investigation and handover ceremony.

The earlier theft had allegedly been carried out in the presence of the temple priest, with the accused escaping with the crown weighing about 1.3 kg. While its recovery had been projected as a major achievement for the police, the latest theft has shifted attention to possible security lapses.

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a fresh investigation and formed special teams to trace the accused and recover the crown.

Khedkar said, “I do not want to say anything. We have formed three teams, and identification of the accused is underway.”

Thorat said, “The theft was carried out at around 1.30 am. Two suspects have been captured in the CCTV footage. We have registered a fresh FIR, and the investigation is in progress.”

Police sources said the probe has become challenging because a large number of outsiders regularly visit Talegaon Dabhade, making it difficult to identify the suspects. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, collecting technical evidence and verifying whether the theft was committed by associates of those arrested in the earlier case or by a different group.

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Police are also probing a suspected theft attempt at the Kadjai Mata Temple in the same locality. CCTV footage reportedly shows three suspects entering the temple after removing their footwear outside. The trio first offered prayers before the deity and then allegedly attempted to steal from the donation box. The attempt failed, and they left empty-handed.

Police said all angles are being explored and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible.