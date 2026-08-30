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A Mahabharata of eight dances and eight emotions

The production brought together Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Sattriya

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 08:00:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Eight classical dance traditions converged on one stage in Pune on Saturday to present the timeless story of the Mahabharata through eight episodes and eight primary emotions, in an artistic production that sought to showcase the diversity of India’s classical dance heritage.

The production was conceptualised by Gayatri Mishra, director of the Pune Art and Culture Foundation, while Sattriya exponent and guru Devika Borthakur coordinated the programme. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)
The production was conceptualised by Gayatri Mishra, director of the Pune Art and Culture Foundation, while Sattriya exponent and guru Devika Borthakur coordinated the programme. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

“Ashta Bhava, Ashta Nritya – Mahabharata”, organised by the Pune Art and Culture Foundation in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s cultural centre department, was staged at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir on JM Road.

The production brought together Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Sattriya. Each dance form was used to interpret a selected episode from the epic, with the eight primary emotions or “Bhavas” described in the Natya Shastra providing the artistic framework.

The episodes presented included Lakshagriha, Bhima-Hidimba, Arjuna and Chitrangada, Draupadi Cheer Haran, Vishwaroopa Darshan, Abhimanyu, Dushashan Rakta Paan and Karna.

The production was conceptualised by Gayatri Mishra, director of the Pune Art and Culture Foundation, while Sattriya exponent and guru Devika Borthakur coordinated the programme.

She said the idea was to bring different dance traditions together without allowing any single form to dominate the narrative. “We wanted audiences to experience how eight distinct classical vocabularies can interpret one epic and its many emotional worlds,” Mishra said.

The performances were presented by several noted artists, including Vasanth Kiran Rayasam, Devika Borthakur, Arundhati Patwardhan, Leena Ketkar, Jyoti Das, Renjish Nair, Gayatri Ambekar, Rasika Ghumaste and Manjula Nambiar.

Pune mayor Manjusha Deepak Nagpure, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and others attended the event.

The organisers said the production aimed to introduce audiences to the breadth of India’s classical dance traditions while offering a contemporary interpretation of the Mahabharata through movement, rhythm, music and expression.

 
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