AAP targets Shinde govt over transfers of bureaucrats

Vijay Kumbhar, the Maharashtra coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party, has expressed concerns over recent transfers of government officials, alleging increasing political meddling in the process.

Commenting on the issue, Kumbhar said, “Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis approved 80 transfers on a single day on June 30 this year. Another disturbing fact is that all of these transfers were made at the request of concerned officers, which is unusual. The government must develop a policy for transfers and posting of civil officers, that is strictly based on merit.”

Kumbhar blamed it on the fact that most government officers request transfers for lucrative postings.

He went on to say that in the previous year, this government had carried out 443 orders for various transfers. As many as 89 of the 443 directives were issued at the request of government officers.

“All of this indicates that political interference in transfers has intensified over the last year. Typically, transfers occur after the officer’s tenure is completed, with the majority of transfers occurring in April and May. However, the transfers are being carried out by this government throughout the year,” Kumbhar claimed.

