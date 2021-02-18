Abandoned baby found on Katraj ghats by Bharati Vidyapeeth police
Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police station officials, on Thursday morning, found a newborn abandoned on the Katraj ghat.
The baby, who is two-days old, has been handed over to Sassoon hospital.
A team comprising police sub-inspector Madhura Korane, constables Vijay Dudhale, Dnyaneshwar Shinde and Avadhur Jamadade, reached the spot after they received a call from cyclists who informed them that they heard cries of a baby on the ghat.
PSI Korane said, “We went to the spot along with the other team members, searched and found the baby boy. The infant has been handed over to Sassoon hospital where his condition is stable.”
A case has been lodged in connection with the incident.
According to statistics provided by the Pune police, 14 newborns were found in 2017; six in 2018 and 15 in 2019.
The police hand over all such children to the Society of Friends of Sassoon Hospitals (Sofosh), a voluntary charitable trust.
Past cases
Jan 15, 2020
Twins — a boy and a girl — were found near Pashan lake by morning walkers who heard the cries of the infants wrapped in a blanket near the lake
Oct 10, 2020
An engineer and his wife were arrested for allegedly abandoning their two-month-old boy in Khadki area. The baby, wrapped in a shawl, was spotted by residents near a church in Khadki.
