Jubilant scenes unfolded at Shantisheela Housing Society on Law College Road on Saturday as Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit returned home for the first time after being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, on July 31, acquitted all seven remaining accused, including Purohit, of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and other relevant laws, bringing to an end a legal battle that spanned nearly 17 years. Not even an enemy can question my patriotism and loyalty towards the nation Purohit said. (HT)

Purohit, a serving Indian Army officer, was accorded a celebratory welcome with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and a shower of flower petals. He was visibly moved by the warm reception.

“I am in a different state of mind. Today, I’m being welcomed by my own people. It’s a family affair. This society is like family to me. They’ve seen me since childhood. I am happy and enjoying the moment,” he told reporters.

“As a soldier, what I can say with conviction is that not even an enemy can question my patriotism and loyalty towards the nation. During my submission (in court), I insisted that I be called anything but not aatankwadi (terrorist) or deshdrohi (traitor),” he said.

Accompanied by his wife Aparna, the officer first offered prayers at a Hanuman temple located within the housing society. Residents, many of whom have known Purohit for decades, gathered in large numbers to greet him. Drummers dressed in white and saffron played festive rhythms, firecrackers were set off, and Purohit greeted supporters from an open-roof vehicle.

Aparna Purohit, overwhelmed by the emotional welcome, recalled the challenges of the past years.

“This journey has been extremely difficult, but the truth has finally triumphed. Many in this colony have seen him since birth. I’m relieved this is over. We just want to live a normal life now. Truth is the ultimate source of power. I always believed he had done nothing wrong. We were determined to fight injustice to the end,” she said.

A college friend of Purohit, part of the welcoming committee, said, “He has finally received justice after 17 years. He returns home not as an accused, but as an innocent man. That is why we felt this welcome was necessary.”

The 2008 Malegaon blast occurred on September 29, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded near a mosque at Bhikkhu Chowk in Malegaon, Nashik district, killing six people and injuring 95 others. The case, initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later handed over to the NIA, had a total of 11 accused.

Purohit, who was arrested in November 2008, spent nearly nine years in jail before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2017. Over the years, the case became politically and socially charged due to the alleged involvement of individuals linked to right-wing groups, leading to a contentious national debate.

The NIA court’s verdict came after examining 323 prosecution witnesses and eight defence witnesses. In its ruling, the court noted that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges under UAPA and other sections against the remaining accused.

Purohit’s legal team has maintained that he was falsely implicated despite being an Army intelligence officer working to infiltrate and monitor extremist groups. His acquittal has been met with celebration in some quarters, while others have questioned the outcome, calling for a review of the investigation and judicial process.