Action against 18 tourists for flouting norms at Bhimashankar

Pune Rural Police have taken action against 18 tourists for violating norms at Bhimashankar.

As per information shared by Ghodegaon police officials, on Monday two groups consisting of eight and ten youngsters were found playing loud music and dancing on the road and creating a nuisance.

After repetitive attempts by locals, they did not mend their ways. Police were called in and they seized the sound boxes, music systems and their vehicles.

Senior police inspector at Ghodegaon police station Jivan Mane said that we had received complaints. Accordingly, we have taken action against two groups for violating norms. We wanted to give a message that such things will not be tolerated here at Bhimashankar.”

All these youths are students of engineering college and were on an outing at Bhimashankar. Considering, their career and future police did not register any case against them. However, they were produced in court where they have been fined ₹63,400. “Security and safety of tourists is at our utmost priority,” added Mane.

To avoid such miscreants, Pune rural police has deployed a special police force at Bhimashankar to monitor the situation and to avoid such incidences.

Bhimashankar is a favourite religious and tourist destination specifically during the monsoon season. Many tourists/pilgrims from Pune and adjoining districts visit this place.