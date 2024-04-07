Activists demand stay on decision to ban 23 dog breeds in Maharashtra

PUNE Activists have raised concerns about the implementation of a ban on 23 dog breeds and written to Maharashtra Animal Welfare State Board and animal husbandry department. Activists have raised concerns about the implementation of ban on 23 dog breeds and written to Maharashtra Animal Welfare State Board and animal husbandry department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The activists have requested the authorities to wait until the Delhi High Court takes a final decision on the matter.

Amidst a flurry of troubling incidents involving certain dog breeds, the Centre on March 12 came up with a move of nationwide ban for import, breeding, selling as pet dogs and other purposes.

The local bodies and department of animal husbandry in states were directed to stop licenses or permits for the sale, and breeding of these dog breeds. The local bodies were also asked to take necessary implementation steps and such pet dogs should be sterilised to prevent further breeding. However, with no further directions from the Central the state authorities are yet to start enforcing the decision in the state.

Vineeta Tandon, co-founder, Animal Rescue Trust, has written to the authorities stating, that while hearing the petition filed in the Delhi High Court the court on March 21 issued a notice and asked the government for clarification on the validity of the ban imposed on 23 dog breeds.

“The court had not passed any judgment on the banning of these dog breeds but instead had directed the Union of India (October 23) to consult all the stakeholders and decide the matter as soon as possible, preferably within three months,” she said.

Later, a letter was issued by the central government banning 23 dog breeds.

As per activists, the decision lacks scientific or medical data on such breeds are aggressive. The stakeholders were not consulted and the expert committee’s names and credentials were not revealed.

Tandon, said, there is no physical verification of bites data available for these dog breeds but there is an equal number of data available on bites by small breeds like terriers, labradors, German Shepherds etc.

“As per many studies and papers published across the world, aggression of the dogs depends upon rearing to begin with. We all know the effect of caging on dogs and till today Animal Welfare Board of India have not specified the size of the cage and duration, for how many hours dogs can be kept in cages,” she, said.

Another activist requesting anonymity, said, “Many animal behaviourists, non-governing organisations, and animal welfare activists have stressed again and again that no dog is ferocious or dangerous it’s the rearing, trigger, training, circumstances, cruelty, fear and fight for survival amongst others makes them aggressive. Aggression is always temporary and circumstantial and can easily be corrected.”

“Such breeds are reared for brutal dog fights in some parts of the country and purposely made aggressive. There are more such 23 breeds who grew as pets in people’s homes and are as calm and friendly as any other breed,” said the activist.

Dr Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner, animal husbandry department, Pune district, said after the directions from the Centre we had issued orders to the dog breeders registered with us to stop breeding of these 23 dog breeds.

“We have received several requests from animal activists and pet lovers. However, we are waiting for the directions from the Centre for implementation of the decision across the state,” he said.