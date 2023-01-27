Activists urge Pune citizens to protest proposed electricity tariff hike

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed a nearly 37 per cent hike in electricity charges for 2023-24. Now, civic activists are urging citizens to speak out against the proposal by registering their displeasure online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MSEDCL had submitted a tariff hike proposal to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and asked for permission to impose new rates.

Vivek Velenkar, a civic activist, has spoken out against the move, saying, “In Maharashtra, electricity rates are already high in comparison to other states. If new rates are imposed, they will affect common citizens, including small businesses and households. The proposed increase is 37 per cent, which is quite steep.”

Velenkar went on to say, “Citizens can express their opposition to the hike online at MERC’s website until February 15. Activists and citizens should speak out against the proposed increase in power rates as it affects everyone’s budget.”

Velenkar further added, “Inflation is already very high. Electricity hike will affect the common man and all businesses and traders as well. The citizens have an opportunity to raise a voice in opposition to the proposal.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citizens can file objections at the following link - http://www.merc.gov.in/e-public-consultation