Acute shortage of iron-folic acid supplements hits Pune’s health programme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been grappling with an acute shortage of Prophylactic Iron Folic Acid (IFA) supplements for the past five months, disrupting the Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme, and leaving thousands of beneficiaries without essential medication. The shortage has affected young children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, and women of reproductive age, raising concerns among health officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The shortage has affected young children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, and women of reproductive age, raising concerns among health officials.

During a video conference on Friday, the public health department instructed PMC to procure IFA supplements locally until the state government supplies arrive.

A senior PMC health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the crisis. “We currently have a limited stock of IFA Blue, which is given to beneficiaries aged 10 to 19 years. This stock is inadequate and will last only a couple of months. For all other age groups, there has been no supply for the past five months,” the official said.

Health experts have warned that the continued shortage could lead to a surge in anaemia cases, particularly among vulnerable groups.

“Consistent supplementation is crucial for preventing and treating anaemia. If this issue remains unresolved, it could have serious health implications,” said a public health expert.

Parents and beneficiaries are struggling with the unavailability of the supplements.

Sneha Patil (name changed), a mother from Kothrud, said, “My daughter has been taking iron folic acid tablets regularly as advised by the doctor. But for the past few months, we haven’t received any from the municipal hospital. We now have to buy them from private pharmacies, which is expensive.”

The Anaemia Mukt Bharat strategy follows a life-cycle approach, integrating iron supplementation, deworming, and dietary diversification. However, with the supply chain disrupted, the effectiveness of the programme in Pune is now under question.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said efforts are underway to resolve the issue. “We are working on a local procurement plan as per the directives of the public health department. The supply comes from the state health department, and we are pushing for an expedited delivery,” she said.

“The population of Pune has increased significantly, leading to a rise in the number of beneficiaries. However, the issue will be resolved soon,” she assured.