Additional commissioner instructs to repair traffic lights on Pune Airport Road

After several complaints by commuters of non-functional traffic lights on Pune Airport Road and Ahmednagar Road, the additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Vikas Dhakane has instructed the administration to repair the traffic lights on priority.

Dhakane, along with respective ward office staff, on Tuesday, visited several spots which result in chaos due to non-functional traffic lights.

Dhakane said, “I have asked the ward office staff to look into the issue and repair the traffic lights on priority.”

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende had recently raised various issues on Ahmednagar Road, Nagpur Chawl and Airport Road. Dhende raised the issue of water, road works and other infrastructure works in these areas.

Dhankane has asked the ward officers to look into the issue and remove the encroachments.