Adequate funds secured for ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday claimed that sufficient financial resources have been allocated for the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana.’ Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday claimed that sufficient financial resources have been allocated for the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

His remarks came in response to the Opposition’s claims that the scheme was straining the state’s finances.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ a key initiative of the Eknath Shinde-led government, provides eligible women with ₹1,500 in monthly financial assistance.

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, refuted the Opposition’s concerns, stating, “I am the finance minister of the state. Our annual revenue is approximately ₹42-43 lakh crore, and we are following the fiscal discipline set by the Centre. I’ve managed the finance department for over a decade and have presented multiple state budgets during this time.”

He explained that priorities such as salaries, pensions, and loan repayments take precedence in the budget, with the remaining funds directed toward development and poverty alleviation efforts. Pawar emphasised that the Ladki Bahin scheme’s funding has been planned according to its requirements.

“We have allocated ₹46,000 crore annually for the scheme. Since the programme was announced in the budget (in July), three months of the fiscal year (April, May, and June) have already passed. For the remaining nine months, ₹ 35,000 crore will be necessary. If ₹45,000 crore is required for one year, for nine months the needed amount comes to ₹35,000 crore,” Pawar clarified.

Addressing the question of whether beneficiaries had received their payments, he added, “Whenever I meet women beneficiaries, they confirm receiving the Ladki Bahin instalment. Occasionally, one or two women mention a delay, but they also acknowledge that their applications have been approved, and they are confident their payments will come. We have ensured the scheme is well-funded.”