After DJ row, dhol-tasha groups push tradition

Pune -

Mumbai, India - August 21, 2022: Devotees carry Parsiwada Cha Maharaja, idol of elephant-headed Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, during a procession with dhol tasha band ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Amid the row over noise pollution during Ganeshotsav in Pune, the Dhol-Tasha Federation Maharashtra has urged Pathaks across the state to use this year’s celebrations to showcase traditional musical instruments, indigenous games, and cultural performances. The federation made the appeal at its executive committee meeting held on Sunday to discuss the participation of dhol-tasha groups in Ganesh idol arrival processions and programmes organised during the festival.

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The federation has called on Pathaks to go beyond regular dhol-tasha performances and include traditional five-hand dhol presentations, lezim, flags, shield-and-sword displays, tipri and other traditional games. The federation has urged groups to undertake social initiatives such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, health camps and felicitation of talented musicians.

“We have appealed to dhol-tasha groups to make traditional art and culture an important part of Ganeshotsav celebrations. Along with dhol-tasha, Pathaks should showcase traditional instruments, five-hand dhol performances, lezim, flags, shield-and-sword displays, and tipri. This will help preserve and promote Maharashtra’s traditional art forms,” said Parag Thakur, president of the federation.

The federation plans to contact dhol-tasha groups in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; and encourage them to participate in the initiative. It will also work towards addressing issues faced by dhol-tasha groups and promoting the traditional art form across Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} Sagar Chintal, the president of a dhol-tasha group, said, “Dhol-tasha is not merely about creating sound during processions. It is a traditional art form with its own discipline and heritage. By including cultural performances and social initiatives, Pathaks can make their participation in Ganeshotsav more meaningful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sagar Chintal, the president of a dhol-tasha group, said, “Dhol-tasha is not merely about creating sound during processions. It is a traditional art form with its own discipline and heritage. By including cultural performances and social initiatives, Pathaks can make their participation in Ganeshotsav more meaningful.” {{/usCountry}}

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