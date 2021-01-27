After opposition to new airport site, Purandar MLA says farmers won’t be forced

Farmers from six villages in Purandar where the administration has identified a new site for the proposed airport have formed a coordination committee to oppose land acquisition, a move likely to delay the project further.

The landowners from six villages in Purandar tehsil - Rise, Pise, Naigaon, Rajouri, Pandeshwar, Pimpri - held another meeting on Tuesday in which course to opposition for land acquisition to the proposed airport was discussed.

The local legislator Sanjay Jagtap, who was present during the meeting, assured farmers that no land will be acquired unless landowners give their consent for the project. Jagtap had earlier led the protest of farmers from seven villages - Pargaon, Rajewadi, Munjewadi, Vanpuri, Kumbalvalan, Ekhatpur and Udachi Wadi – and forced the government to shift the site.

“Nothing will be finalised without talking to people. Once the centre gives a nod to the new site, we will go to people and discuss it with them. If they approve, then the project will continue. If they say no it won’t,” said Jagtap during the meeting. The meeting took place in Naigaon village, where more than 2000 members were present from the affected villages.

The farmers alleged that the land to be acquired for the latest site is fertile land, which the owners cannot shed. “We will have to be ready to fight now. We have seen what sort of fight and unity was shown by the villagers of Pargaon and its surroundings. We will have to conduct protests and if required take the matter to the high court. So, we are going to constitute an anti-airport action committee. With representatives from affected villages. Our next moves will be communicated through this channel,” said Kiran Salunkhe, resident of Pimpri village who was present in the meeting.

The landowners also alleged they were not consulted before deciding the new site for the international airport and the perception that their land is not fertile is incorrect.

“Our area used to be drought-prone before 20-22 years but we have converted it into an irrigated land through artificial ponds. So why should we give our fertile lands to airport?” said Santosh Kolte a resident of Rajori village, who owns 4-acre land on which he grows sugarcane.

Amidst this opposition former minister in Maharashtra state government and former Shiv Sena minister Vijay Shivatare said by shifting site, the plan is to take airport terminal close to Baramati, a stronghold of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“What was the need to shift the project site? Whom did they consult before doing that? At the old site, the opposition from the villagers had softened and they would have agreed after the land acquisition would have started. But this conspiracy of shifting the project site is being done to benefit Baramati. They want to build a terminal near Baramati. The project will be delayed because of this new proposal now,” said Shivatare.