After students’ protest, COEP revises 2026-27 fee structure

Pune: College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University has decided to revise the fee structure for students admitted from the academic year 2026-27, following discussions with the state government and directions from higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil; officials said on Wednesday. The revised structure is expected to enable students from certain reserved categories to avail greater benefits under government tuition fee reimbursement schemes.

COEP Technological University has decided to revise fee structure for students admitted from academic year 2026-27 following discussions with the state government. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision comes days after students, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest against what they termed an arbitrary increase in fees. Subsequently, the university assured the students in writing that the fee structure will be discussed with the state government and appropriate action will be taken after receiving guidance.

According to a letter issued by COEP registrar D N Sonawane on Wednesday, a detailed discussion was held on Tuesday, August 18, at minister Patil’s chambers in the presence of additional secretary Reddy and other senior officials. The meeting discussed representations received from various quarters including students, regarding the fee structure announced by the university for 2026-27.

Following the discussion, the minister directed the university to revise the entire fee structure announced for admissions during the current academic year. The university was also directed to revise the fee structure in accordance with the guidelines of the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) so that students can receive maximum benefit from government tuition fee reimbursement schemes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A key change is that ‘other fees’ will be included in the tuition fee component as per the FRA guidelines and the directions issued by the minister. The university said this restructuring will particularly benefit students from other backward classes (OBCs), vimukta jati and nomadic tribes (VJNT), economically weaker sections (EWS), and socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), as well as girl students, by enabling them to receive greater reimbursement of educational fees from the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key change is that ‘other fees’ will be included in the tuition fee component as per the FRA guidelines and the directions issued by the minister. The university said this restructuring will particularly benefit students from other backward classes (OBCs), vimukta jati and nomadic tribes (VJNT), economically weaker sections (EWS), and socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), as well as girl students, by enabling them to receive greater reimbursement of educational fees from the government. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The university said that the revised structure has been prepared keeping the students’ interests in mind. The latest decision marks a shift from the university’s earlier position during the students’ agitation when the administration said that the fee structure was being discussed with the state government and that a university-level committee would be constituted to examine the students’ demands.

However, the latest communication does not specify the revised fee amounts or state whether all excess amounts alleged to have been collected under the earlier structure will be refunded. It states that the restructuring is intended to increase the benefit available to eligible students through government fee reimbursement schemes.