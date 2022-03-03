After Union minister’s assurance, students hope to continue their studies from Polish universities

PUNE The Indian students who returned from Ukraine have heaved a sigh of relief after the minister’s announcement about Polish Universities being ready to open doors for Indian students.

Minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation, VK Singh interacted with 600 Indian students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, Poland.

“If your course isn’t complete...all people I met in Poland said that they’ll take up responsibility for the education of all students who were in Ukraine, ” said VK Singh in a tweet.

Many students were in the middle of their studies in Ukraine when the crisis between Russia-Ukraine escalated. However, Poland, with whom the Government of India has friendly relations, is ready to take these students to complete their studies.

Back home in Maharashtra, students said this will offer big respite to many as they were staring at a bleak future.

Prakrsha Dugad, a student of Kharkiv who is in the Poland embassy, said, “All the students are happy after meeting the minister. I have hope I will come back to complete my studies here (Poland).”

Sunil Sable, a parent of Prathamesh, who is a second-year, MBBS student of Vennisia Medical University College, who will be reaching Pune Friday morning, said, “He, along with other students will board flight for Delhi tonight. He was concerned about his further studies but about the minister’s assurance many students will be relieved.”

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, “Poland and India share centuries of friendship and cordial relations which have brought our people together. I am happy to share with you that Polish universities will be opening their doors to our students from Ukraine so that they can finish their studies. Jai Hind!”

There are around 20,000 students stranded in Ukraine with 2,000 to 4,000 in Kharkiv alone, which is one of the worst-affected cities. Indians and other foreign nationals have been unable to leave most of the cities in eastern Ukraine, including Kharkiv and Sumy, as the country’s airspace has been closed since February 24. Rail and public transport services have also been disrupted in the eastern Ukrainian region.

Notification

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Wednesday released a notification inviting details of medical students who have returned from Ukraine in the past one week. While the notification does not give any other information, it has already invited flak from many who feel this is the MUHS’s attempt at accommodating students from Ukraine. Not only has the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently clarified that such accommodation to students pursuing MBBS in other countries cannot be allowed, many have also questioned how the MUHS did not extend similar help to students pursuing MBBS from China who have been stuck in India for the past two years.