After water project, roads in Pune to be dug up for 5G services

Updated on Sep 20, 2022 10:57 PM IST

A dug up road at Narpatgiri chowk in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByAbhay Khairnar

Residents in many parts of the city are irked as roads in the city have been dug up for various reasons including laying cables, footpath works, and drainage and water pipeline works, and now again roads would be dug up as 5G services which will be launched in Pune in the first phase.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar confirmed that Pune will get 5G technology soon. Kumar said, “Recently, the state government held a meeting for the same with all the municipal corporations. They have asked to give necessary permissions for it on a priority basis. Companies will require towers, ducts and transmitters. Officials have asked to provide road digging permissions for same on a priority basis.”

Road department head VJ Kulkarni said, “We have not received applications yet. But work is likely to start after monsoon.”

