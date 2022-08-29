Ahead of Ganpati festival, only two mandals seek vaccination drive

Ahead of the Ganpati festival, only two mandals have approached the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct free vaccination camps, said officials.

No special drives for vaccination or Covid testing will be started by the health department, however, flu clinics are instructed to increase testing. High-risk patients are advised to wear masks during the festivities, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department said, “Two mandals have approached us to facilitate vaccine camps and the process is underway. Rapid antigen testing (RAT) will be conducted at flu clinics and the focus will be to test super spreaders. We advise people to avoid going to public spaces if they have flu-like symptoms.”

According to officials, case load in the city was increased after wari, however, it is unlikely to be the same during Ganesh festivities.

Vaccination in the city limits has been on the lower end due to festivities. So far, 3,881,433 have taken the first jab and 3,256,703 have received the second dose. And 500,710 beneficiaries have taken the precaution dose.

On Monday Pune city reported 56 new Covid cases. So far, 9,743 deaths have been reported in the city limits due to Covid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}