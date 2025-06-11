Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
AI-powered traffic camera issues 742 challans on FC Road 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2025 05:14 AM IST

The system, part of a pilot project launched on May 28, automatically detects violations such as no parking, double parking, wrong-side driving, and illegal halts

According to data released by the Pune traffic police, an AI-powered traffic surveillance system installed on Fergusson College (FC) Road has flagged 742 traffic violations in just 13 days,  

It uses AI-enabled cameras to monitor live CCTV footage and generate real-time alerts, enabling the control room to issue e-challans without manual intervention (HT)


The system, part of a pilot project launched on May 28, automatically detects violations such as no parking, double parking, wrong-side driving, and illegal halts. It uses AI-enabled cameras to monitor live CCTV footage and generate real-time alerts, enabling the control room to issue e-challans without manual intervention. 

Of the 742 violations recorded so far, 201 were for no parking, 420 for double parking, and 121 for wrong-side driving. The highest number of violations, 180, were registered on the first day of the pilot, while the lowest, 12, was recorded on June 5. 

“This initiative is being tested on an experimental basis with four AI-powered cameras installed along FC Road for 90 days,” said Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (East). “After the trial period, we will review the data and propose further action.” 

The project is being carried out in collaboration with Sensei AI under the leadership of Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. It marks the first trial of such an AI-driven traffic monitoring system in Pune, aimed at improving road discipline and public safety. 

Officials believe the system will reduce the need for manual monitoring, improve enforcement efficiency, and encourage better compliance with traffic regulations. 

News / Cities / Pune / AI-powered traffic camera issues 742 challans on FC Road 
